Incline Cub Scouts hold annual Pinewood Derby to great success | SierraSun.com

Incline Village’s Cub Scout Pack 37 held its annual Pinewood Derby on Jan. 25, at Incline Elementary School.

The Pinewood Derby is an event held around the country by Cub Scouts in the Boy Scouts of America, in which Cub Scouts race wooden cars that they build themselves.

Scouts, with the help of parents, build and decorate their own cars from kits containing a block of pine, plastic wheels, and nails for axles. The finished car must not exceed a weight of five ounces.

This year’s Pinewood Derby for Pack 37 had 25 entries. The entries included six cars made by Scouts’ siblings of all ages, who participated in the “Siblings Division” race.

The event was well supported by the local community. Incline Elementary School allowed the Cub Scouts to use its Multipurpose Room for the event, as it does for all the Scouts’ meetings.

Fortress Construction Inc. made its wood shop available to the Scouts on two separate nights to help the boys construct their cars.

IVGID General Manager Steve Pinkerton attended and was the official “Race Starter” for each race. Boy Scouts from Incline’s Troop 307, along with Boy Scouts Sierra District Commissioner Rod Soule, helped run the race.

Deputies from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters from the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District also attended.

The Pack, to show its appreciation for all the support that WCSO and NLTFPD give to the Cub Scouts and the local community, constructed and decorated a special police car and fire truck to race in the Pinewood Derby.

In a surprising display of speed, the fire truck beat out the sheriff’s car for local bragging rights.

In addition to trophies for first, second and third place overall, Scouts received awards such as “Most Creative,” “Most Humorous” (won by Jose Ramirez’s “Cheese Car”), “Best Scout Theme,” “Most Patriotic,” “Best Crash,” and “Best in Show” (won by Able Turner).

This year’s top race winners were: Kurt Wechsler, 1st Place; Hayden Becce, 2nd Place; and Jose Ramirez, 3rd Place.

Pack 37 is chartered and supported by the Rotary Club of Tahoe-Incline. If you are interested in joining Cub Scouts Pack 37, please contact Alan Wechsler at alanwechsler@yahoo.com.