Lake Tahoe School students excel at math competition | SierraSun.com

Eleven Lake Tahoe School middle school students recently participated in the AMC 8 national math competition, with seventh-grader Kenna Bacon-Birzayan placing in the top 10% nationally, and six of the 11 students earning either bronze, silver or gold medals.

The AMC 8 is a 25-question, 40-minute multiple choice examination in middle school mathematics designed to promote the development of problem-solving skills.

The exam provides an opportunity for middle school students to develop positive attitudes toward analytical thinking and mathematics that can assist in future careers.

Students apply classroom learned skills to unique problem-solving challenges in a low-stress and friendly environment. Visit www.maa.org/math-competitions/amc-8 to rear more.

Lake Tahoe School participants were Sean Kirkland, Brenna Ritchie, Roxanne Reed, Millie Jenkins, Jada Moore, Michael Sabin, JT Page, Brenda Martinez-Ruiz, Brian Wiebe, Cody Reeth and Kenna Bacon-Mirzayan.

Bronze medal winners were Sabin, Page and Martinez-Ruiz; silver medal winners were Wiebe and Reeth; and Bacon-Mirzayan placed in the top 10% nationally — her score was 15th best in the nation — for a gold medal.