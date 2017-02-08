Liberty awards $20K in rebates to Tahoe-Truckee school district | SierraSun.com

TRUCKEE Calif. — Liberty Utilities recently awarded the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District a rebate check of nearly $20,000 for improvements made in 2016 to increase energy efficiency at two school facilities.

The rebate represented the largest incentive payment provided to any commercial customer by Liberty Utilities since it began operations in the Lake Tahoe and surrounding region.

In addition to the $19,638.42 rebate check, the school district will also realize more than $15,700 in annual energy bill savings.

TTUSD earned the rebate by making the following energy efficiency improvements:

1: At Glenshire Elementary School in Truckee, TTUSD made 765 interior LED lighting retrofits with occupancy sensors at a cost of $4,415.52.

2: At North Tahoe High School in Tahoe City, TTUSD made 953 interior LED lighting retrofits with occupancy sensors and replaced 71 exterior light poles with LED lighting at a cost of $15,222.90.

“Environmental stewardship is a priority throughout the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District and community partnerships are a key component to the success of the district’s programs,” said TTUSD Superintendent Rob Leri. “We appreciate the financial savings we’re earning through Liberty Utilities as well as the educational opportunity to empower our scholars to be environmentally responsible citizens.”

Liberty Utilities’ energy efficiency program is approved by the California Public Utilities Commission as a way to encourage commercial customers to reduce their electrical use through efficient energy measures, known as demand management.

Technology improvements, such as LED lighting and occupancy sensors, make these efforts affordable.

“We’re very happy to present this check to the school district,” stated Travis Johnson, Liberty Utilities’ Vice President. “Any time we can reward a customer to making changes that not only reduce the demand on our system but also benefit our environment, it’s a good partnership.”

Another benefit of Liberty’s energy efficiency program in the schools is the opportunity it provides for teaching environmental values where the school district can lead by example.

“Our customers tell us that taking care of the beautiful environment we live in is very important to them, and this program is a great tool for us to do just that with our customers,” added Johnson.

This article was provided by Liberty Utilities, which operates regulated water, wastewater, natural gas and electric transmission and distribution utilities in 13 states, including electricity in certain areas of the Tahoe-Truckee region. Visit libertyutilities.com to learn more.