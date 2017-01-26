North TahoeHigh jazz band ‘40s night fundraiser Jan. 28 | SierraSun.com

Come experience a 1940s USO Dance Party Saturday, Jan. 28, from 7-9 p.m., when the acclaimed North Tahoe High School Jazz Band performs at Rideout Community Center.

Join us for this annual iconic event, ‘40s Night, in which the Jazz Band brings to life an era when all of America was listening to swing and big band music and dancing at USO clubs across the nation.

This event is also a key fundraiser for the NTHS Jazz Band’s goodwill tour in the spring. Under the talented and humorous direction of Dean Nordby, this energetic student group plans to perform 10 free concerts at a variety of schools, hospitals, boys and girls clubs, and senior centers locally and across the state to the Bay Area.

The USO began in 1941 with a mission to keep morale high for American troops overseas and at home with wit, courtesy and dancing shoes.

Come and remember the sounds of the ‘40s and enjoy the ethos of the WWII USO dance hostesses — “Good Girls, Good Guys, Good Fun”!

Put on your 1940s garb if you like, your dancing shoes or at the very least bring a swingin’ attitude! Tickets are $30 per person and include hearty appetizers and a no host bar.

Buy tickets from any NTHS Jazz Band member at NTHS or at the door (if space is still available). You can also order tickets through Nordby at DNordby@ttusd.org or 530-581-7000, ext. 4125. For more information, call 530-581- 2643.