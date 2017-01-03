State of Tahoe-Truckee schools address set for Jan. 10 | SierraSun.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District is kicking off 2017 with a “State of the District” event for the community on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The theme for the event and the 2016-2017 school year is “Celebrating What’s Right with this World and Tahoe Truckee.”

The theme, from photojournalist Dewitt Jones, is based on a notion of embracing an attitude of celebration in your life, both personally and professionally, and to challenge ourselves to be the best for the world.

There’s a lot to celebrate about what’s right in our district, our Tahoe Truckee community, and our world.

The first-ever TTUSD State of the District Address will touch on these celebrations and highlight the challenging and engaging learning opportunities underway at the school district so Tahoe Truckee students can thrive in a globally competitive age.

Dr. Leri, Superintendent Chief Learning Officer at TTUSD, shared, “I encourage parents and community members to join us for this special State of the District event. The event will provide a wonderful opportunity to understand how we are providing Pathways to Possibilities and Student Success for each of our students and preparing them to be college and career ready.”

The Cub Choir from Tahoe Lake Elementary will open the event, followed by an interactive presentation from district representatives. The Alder Creek Middle School Jazz Band will wrap up the event with a special performance.

This article was provide by the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District. Visit http://www.ttusd.org to learn more.