Tahoe Mountain Resorts Foundation donates $340K in grants | SierraSun.com

Tahoe Mountain Resorts Foundation recently has awarded more than $340,000 in grants and scholarships for 2017, providing support to 33 Tahoe-Truckee area nonprofit organizations, programs, local students and community events.

The Foundation’s contributions through its annual grant cycle exemplify the nonprofit’s commitment to improving the quality of life in the Tahoe-Truckee community, with a special focus on local youth and environmental programs.

“On behalf of the Tahoe Mountain Resorts Foundation, we are pleased to provide one of our top grants for 2017, totaling $40,000, to the Truckee River Watershed Council,” said Blake Riva, chairman of the Tahoe Mountain Resorts Foundation Board of Directors. “The Truckee River Watershed Council has a tremendous history of spearheading large-scale restoration projects, including recent successes like the Middle Martis Creek Wetlands.”

“By making such a significant investment in the Truckee River Watershed Council, Tahoe Mountain Resorts Foundation is contributing to the future of the Truckee River and pledging its commitment to a healthy and resilient community and environment,” added Lisa Wallace, executive director of the Truckee River Watershed Council. “We will leverage these funds 5:1 to support urgently needed restoration of the watershed’s meadows and streams.”

Some of the other nonprofit organizations, programs and community events receiving grants from TMRF in 2017 include: Achieve Tahoe, Aim High, Arts for the Schools, Boys and Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe, Community Recovery Resource, Girls on the Run—Sierras, Gray’s Crossing Music Series, Gray’s Crossing Trails, Highlands Gondola, KidZone Museum, Kindred Art & Folk Institute, Northstar Fire Department, Old Greenwood Transportation, Project MANA, Sagehen Outdoor Education, Shane McConkey Foundation, Sierra State Parks, Sierra Watershed Educational Partnership, Sugar Pine Foundation, Tahoe Fund, Tahoe Institute for Natural Science, Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue, Tahoe Prosperity Center, Tahoe Rim Trail Association, Tahoe SAFE Alliance, Trout Unlimited, Truckee Bike Park Project, Truckee Community Christmas, Truckee River Watershed Council and Truckee Trails Foundation,

To specifically assist with regional transportation initiatives, TMRF’s contributions in support of the Highlands Gondola’s operations promote non-vehicular travel between the Village at Northstar and The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe.

Winter shuttle service provided by Old Greenwood Master Association Transportation has for the past eight years, successfully reduced vehicle miles traveled and related greenhouse gases.

In addition, the Foundation also awards annual scholarships to Truckee-Tahoe students interested in furthering their education.

In 2016, $51,500 in scholarships were awarded to graduating Truckee High School, North Tahoe High School, Forest Charter and Sierra High School students.

The 2017 scholarship award process will commence in April with awards to be given in May. Local students may learn more by visiting TMRFoundation.com this spring.

This article was provided on behalf of the Tahoe Mountain Resorts Foundation, which is supported through a dedicated funding source of real estate transfer fees generated in the Mountainside Partners communities of Northstar Village, Mountainside at Northstar, Old Greenwood and Gray’s Crossing. For more information, visit www.tmrfoundation.com.