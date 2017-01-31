Tahoe-Truckee Lib Loop: Combine art and creativity at the library | SierraSun.com

It’s back! Our most popular Idea Box Paints & Pastels is back at the Incline Village Library!

This Idea Box is full of acrylic paints and oil pastels, and all the tools you would need to create your very own masterpiece.

Included are tutorial videos that will walk your through some beautiful landscapes, or set up your own still life. We will be hosting this Idea Box through the end of February, with a special program being held on Feb. 1 from 4-5 p.m., featuring local artists Shahri Masters (teaching with acrylics) and Anastasia Chantler-Lang (teaching with pastels) — all ages are welcome, and we will supply all the materials.

You can find books and videos about creating art using all different types of media at each one of our libraries. See you at the library!

Incline Village

Feb. 8, 2-3:30 p.m. Seniors to Seniors. A group of tech-savvy seniors from Incline High School will be available to help you with your tech-related questions.

Feb. 8, 6:30 p.m. Kids Art Exhibition featuring Lake Tahoe School. Help us celebrate our newest art installation. We will feature art by the youngest artists in our community.

Kings Beach

Feb. 7, 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime explores a “Wild West” theme. Join us for a rootin’ tootin’ good time! Books, songs, and a craft.

Also, check out our vast selection of snowboarding, skiing and snowshoeing guides.

Sierra Nevada College

Feb. 3, 7 p.m. Writers in the Woods. Tahoe Center for Environmental Studies (TCES) rooms 139-141, featuring Shaun Griffin, author of “This is What the Desert Surrenders.” He has taught poetry workshops in the Northern Nevada Correctional Center, and is co-founder of the Community Chest, a nonprofit agency serving children and families in Northwestern Nevada.

Feb. 4, 11 a.m. to noon. Rooms TCES 139-141. Writers Workshop with Shaun Griffin. Community cost – $50.

Truckee

Check out our story times: Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Toddler Time, for ages 18 months to 3 years. Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Babes in Bookland, for ages 6 months to 2 years. Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. Preschool Stories, for ages 3 and up. Join Stay & Play for a half-hour after each story time.

The Read Up! adult literacy program based at the Truckee Library is constantly in need of community volunteers interested in becoming literacy/ESL tutors. Please call Rolann at 530-575-7030 for more details.

Amanda Mongolo is Assistant Branch Manager|Programs & Outreach/Youth Services Librarian at Incline Village Library.