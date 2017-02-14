Tahoe-Truckee Lib Loop: Exploring the ‘deep web’ of the internet | SierraSun.com

When you use most search engines, you’re just scratching the surface of the world wide web.

Experts say the web we know — news sites, Facebook, Wikipedia, etc. — makes up less than 1% of the entire world wide web. It is estimated that 90% of all internet data and websites are hidden from search engine indexing; this area of the internet is known as the deep web.

When we peruse the internet, we don’t see the trillions of pages of the deep web, ranging from statistical data, to the illegal sale of body parts. Many of the deep web websites are public databases. The next group has private pages associated with a fee. Another portion is internal networks, or intranets, and then there’s the dark web.

Accessing these sites requires Tor. Tor is free software for enabling anonymous communication. Initially, the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory developed it with the purpose of protecting U.S. intelligence communications online.

It has since come into to use for a variety of things: political dissent, a hub for black markets that sell stolen credit cards, illegal pornography, pirated media, and much, much more.

To learn more about the deep web, please join us at the Kings Beach Library on Thursday Feb. 16th from 3:00-4:00 for an informative lecture.

Kings Beach Library

Feb. 16, 3-4 p.m. Free lecture on the “deep web.”

Feb. 21, Preschool Story Time. Join us as we explore a Winter theme! Books, rhymes, and a craft.

March 11, noon. Get your chili ready for our 4th annual Chili Cook-off! $5 for unlimited sampling or enter a chili and eat for free.

Anne Greenwood is Branch Manager at the Kings Beach Library.