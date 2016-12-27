Tahoe-Truckee Lib Loop: How do you ring in the new year? | SierraSun.com

Celebrations abound on New Year’s Eve. We pop champagne, revel in fireworks, watch the ball drop at Times Square, and make resolutions for the upcoming year.

Other countries have their own unique rituals. For example:

Spain: The Spanish ritual on New Year’s Eve is to eat 12 grapes at midnight. The tradition is meant to secure 12 happy months in the coming year.

Denmark: Denmark on New Year’s Eve is full of plate throwing. But you’re not throwing the plates in your own house, you’re going to the homes of your friends and throwing plates at their doors to show how much you value them as a friend. It’s believed the one with maximum dishes outside, has the most friends.

Germany: One German New Year’s Eve tradition involves lead pouring, in which molten metal is poured into cold water, and whatever shape you end up with when it’s cooled down is a symbol of what’s to come for the New Year.

Philippines: One Filipino tradition is to wear polka dots on New Year’s Eve, because round objects signify prosperity.

Whatever your heritage, the new year tends to offer hope and a fresh start. For more information on rituals around the world, visit your local library!

Kings Beach Library

Make a New Year’s resolution to help someone improve their reading/speaking skills! Placer County Adult Literacy is looking for tutors. 530-546-2021.

Jan. 3: Preschool Storytime from 10:30-11 a.m. Books, songs, and a craft.

Jan. 5: Computer Basics. Email set-up, Facebook tips, and other basic tasks.

Incline Village

Family Story Time at 4 p.m.

Toddler Story Time at 11:15 a.m.

Sierra Nevada College

Sierra Nevada College Prim Library will be closed until Jan. 2.

Truckee Library

Truckee Library Storytimes: Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Toddler Time, for ages 18 months to 3 years. Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Babes in Bookland, for ages 6 months to 2 years. Thursdays at 11:30 a.m.: Preschool Stories, for ages 3 and up. Join Stay & Play for a half-hour after each Storytime.

The Read Up! adult literacy program based at the Truckee Library is constantly in need of community volunteers interested in becoming literacy/ESL tutors. Please call Rolann at 530-575-7030 for more details.

