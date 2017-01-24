Tahoe Truckee Lib Loop: Kung Hei Fat Choi! | SierraSun.com

Chinese New Year, Lunar New Year or Spring Festival begins on January 28t, leaving behind the year of the Monkey and kicking off the year of the Rooster.

If you were born in a Rooster year (1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029…) you tend to be characterized as honest, energetic, intelligent, flexible and confident.

Celebrations abound for 15 days, and are full of traditions and taboos. San Francisco has been celebrating Lunar New Year with a parade that dates back to the Gold Rush.

Started in the 1860s by the Chinese in San Francisco as a means to educate the community about their culture, the Parade and Festival have grown to be one of the largest celebrations of Asian culture outside of Asia.

This year’s parade takes place the evening of Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, with acrobats, lion dancers, exploding firecrackers, floats and the 268-foot Golden Dragon — “Gum Lung.”

It takes a team of over 100 men and women to carry this dragon throughout the streets of San Francisco. For more information on this, or for help with any other questions, please visit your local library. We are here to help!

Kings Beach Library

Jan. 26, 3-4 p.m. “The Internet of Things.” Free computer lecture on the latest technological advances on internet reliant household objects.

Jan. 31, 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime. Join us for a Train themed event. Songs, rhymes, and a craft!

Stop by and check out our Tahoe section for Snowshoe Trails, guidebooks to backcountry skiing, and improving your snowboarding/skiing technique.

Sierra Nevada College

Sierra Nevada College Prim Library is open again now that classes have resumed! Hours are Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday ,noon to 9 p.m..

Incline Village Library

Jan. 25, 4 p.m. Family Story Time.

Jan. 26, 11:15 a.m. Toddler Story Time.

Truckee Library

Storytimes are as follows: Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., Toddler Time, for ages 18 months to 3 years; Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., Babes in Bookland, for ages 6 months to 2 years; Thursdays at 11:30 a.m., Preschool Stories, for ages 3 and up. Join Stay & Play for a half-hour after each Storytime.

The Read Up! adult literacy program based at the Truckee Library is constantly in need of community volunteers interested in becoming literacy/ESL tutors. Please call Rolann at 530-575-7030 for more details.

Anne Greenwood is Branch Manager at the Kings Beach Library.