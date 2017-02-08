Tahoe-Truckee Lib Loop: Observe Black History Month at the library | SierraSun.com

Finally, it’s February! There’s still snow with more to come. But it’s time to think about other things. Personally, I had enough thinking about snow for this year anyway.

February is also celebrated as Black History Month, and the Academy Awards are presented at the end of the month. Two films come immediately to mind.

“Fences,” based on August Wilson’s Pulitzer winning play of the same title, is nominated for several awards, including Best Picture. It is a complex, multigenerational story of the first African American garbage truck driver and his family in Pittsburgh. Rotten Tomatoes gives this film a 95% approval rating. If you want to read the play, you can find it at the library.

Also available is the wonderful book, “Hidden Figures,” by Margot Lee Shetterly. The film adapted from the book tells the story of three African American women in the late 1950s and early 1960s who were brilliant mathematicians and scientists who contributed greatly at NASA in the early years of the United States space program. “Hidden Figures” has also been nominated for several Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Sierra Nevada College

Feb. 8, 4 p.m. 2nd Wednesday Reading. Dr. Pierette Kulpa will be sharing her adventures with SNC students on a recent trip to Italy. Talk and discussion will be held in the Prim Library.

Incline Village Library

Feb. 8, 4 p.m. Valentine’s Day Family Story Time

Feb. 8, 2-3:30 p.m. Seniors to Seniors. A group of tech-savvy seniors from Incline High School will be available to answer your tech-related questions. Bring in your phones, tablets, & laptops.

Feb. 8, 6:30 p.m. Youth Art Exhibition featuring art by Lake Tahoe School.

Feb. 9, 4 p.m. Paws 2 Read. Practice reading with a friendly therapy dog and receive a free book. All ages welcome.

Feb. 10, 6:30 p.m. 3D Movie Night: “Secret Life of Pets.” We’ll provide the 3D glasses and popcorn. Feel free to bring any other munchies you’d like.

Kings Beach Library

Feb. 9, 3-4 p.m. “Computers with Carl.” Carl Leblanc of Tahoe Tech Group is available to answer your computer questions.

Feb. 14, 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime presents “Valentine’s Day.” Book, songs, rhymes and a craft.

We offer free adult tutoring. Stop by and learn how we can help you enhance your reading/writing skills! We are also looking for tutors.

Join our online book group on Facebook. Search for “Kings Beach Public Library Book Group.” February’s book choice is: When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi.

Truckee Library

Truckee Library Storytimes: Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Toddler Time, for ages 18 months to 3 years; Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Babes in Bookland, for ages 6 months to 2 years; Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. Preschool Stories, for ages 3 and up. Join Stay & Play for a half-hour after each Storytime.

The Read Up! Adult literacy program based at the Truckee Library is constantly in need of community volunteers interested in becoming literacy/ESL tutors. Please call Rolann at 530-575-7030 for more details.

Betts Markle is Library Director at Sierra Nevada College in Incline Village. Email her at emarkle@sierranevada.edu.