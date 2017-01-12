Tahoe-Truckee Lib Loop: Read up on these books about snow! | SierraSun.com

It’s a topic that continues to fascinate us. And right now we’re in the middle of it! Some of us love it! Some not so much! But however you feel about the SNOW, it’s here now.

Many children’s books have been written with snow in mind — from magical, like “Stella: Queen of the Snow” by Marie-Louise Gay and “Owl Moon” by Jane Yolen, to informational, like, “The Story of Snow: The Science of Winter’s Wonder” by Mark Cassino.

Cynthia Rylant’s book, “Snow!” celebrates snow in all its permutations and considers the effects it has on those the flakes fall upon. Is the best snow “the snow that comes softly in the night … the snow that brings you peace?”

Perhaps it’s the heavy snow that sends you home from school, or the delicate fall that makes you notice the lace on trees. Readers will want to reach in and make a snowball.

However, we are reminded that nothing lasts forever except memories. Even “The Snow Child” by Eowyn Ivey, a novel for adult readers, reflects both the magic and the hardship of the snow.

Your local libraries have these books and what a perfect time it is to read about this fluffy white stuff that changes our lives every year in the Sierra winters.

Sierra Nevada College Library

The college is not in session until Tuesday, Jan. 17, at which time the regular hours will return.

Incline Village Library

Jan. 11, 2 p.m. Seniors to Seniors. A group of tech-savvy seniors from Incline High School will be available to help you with your computer-related questions. Bring your laptop, tablet, phone, e-reader or other device and learn something new.

Jan. 11, 4 p.m. Family Story Time. All early literacy programs in Washoe County Libraries feature stories, finger plays, and wiggle action as part of the experience to encourage a love of books, stimulate thinking, and promote feelings of self-assurance. All ages welcome.

Jan 12, 11:15 a.m. Toddler Time. All early literacy programs in Washoe County Libraries feature stories, finger plays, and wiggle action as part of the experience to encourage a love of books, stimulate thinking, and promote feelings of self-assurance. For children 18 months to 3 years.

Jan. 12, 4 p.m. Paws 2 Read. Paws 4 Love presents Paws 2 Read. Practice reading with friendly therapy dogs and receive a free book. All ages welcome.

Kings Beach Library

Jan. 12. Tech Talk with Carl Leblanc of Tahoe Tech Group. Join us from 3-4 p.m. and bring your computer questions!

Jan. 17. Preschool Storytime. Join us as we explore the theme of “Bears.” Books, rhymes, and a craft.

Did you know we offer faxing/scanning/ printing? We have computers with internet access and free WiFi too.

Truckee Library

The Truckee Library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Truckee Library Storytimes: Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Toddler Time, for ages 18 months to 3 years; Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Babes in Bookland, for ages 6 months to 2 years; Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. Preschool Stories, for ages 3 and up; join Stay & Play for a half-hour after each Storytime.

The Read Up! adult literacy program based at the Truckee Library is constantly in need of community volunteers interested in becoming literacy/ESL tutors. Please call Rolann at 530-575-7030 for more details.

Betts Markle is Library Director at Sierra Nevada College. Email her at emarkle@sierranevada.edu.