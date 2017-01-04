Tahoe-Truckee Lib Loop: Start the new year off right at the local library | SierraSun.com

Tahoe-Truckee Lib Loop: Start the new year off right at the local library
January 4, 2017
Well, hellllloooo 2017! I’m feelin’ good vibes about this year! There are a lot of changes going on — and coming up — throughout North Lake Tahoe Libraryland.
The Truckee library will have a new branch manager soon. The Incline Village library has new open days, from being open Tuesday-Saturday to now being open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Incline Village Library will also be going to a new system of checking out/returning items (more details forthcoming).
Also, Kings Beach library recently had a change in hours. Of course, a great way to start out the new year is by grabbing yourself a library card at your local library!
Incline Village:
4 p.m. Jan. 4: Family Story Time. For children of all ages with a focus on enjoying literacy and language as a family.
11:15 a.m. Jan. 5: Toddler Story Time. For children 18 months to 3 years.
Kings Beach:
3-4 p.m. Jan. 5: Drop in Computer Basics class for beginners. Want to set up an email account, hone your Facebook skills, or other simple tasks?
10:30-11 a.m. Jan. 10: Preschool Storytime explores with books, songs and a craft!
Truckee:
Through February, join the IditaREAD! For independent readers, age 5 and up. Step 1: Come pick up your reading record at the front desk. Step 2: Read 10 books of your choosing that challenge you. Step 3: Collect your prizes after Jan. 1 — a free book, certificate of completion, and a party invitation.
Story times: Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Toddler Time, for ages 18 months to 3 years; Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Babes in Bookland, for ages 6 months to 2 years; Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. Preschool Stories, for ages 3 and up.
Amanda Mongolo is Assistant Branch Manager|Programs & Outreach/Youth Services Librarian at Incline Village Library.
