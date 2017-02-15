Tahoe-Truckee school admins recognized for leadership | SierraSun.com

On Jan. 30, the Placer County Charter of the Association of California School Administrators recognized two administrators from Tahoe Truckee Unified School District for their outstanding leadership.

ACSA, the largest umbrella organization for school leaders in the United States, annually recognizes outstanding administrators for “their leadership skills, professionalism, creativity, innovation, and commitment to a quality education.”

TTUSD’s Transportation Director, Nanette Rondeau, was named the 2017 Placer County Administrator of the Year.

Rondeau has been part of the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District for the past 20 years and has served as the Transportation Director for 13 years.

TTUSD Executive Director of Business Services Todd Rivera stated, “The Transportation Department is vital to the success of our district and transports over 3,000 students daily in routes that cover over 700 square miles. Nanette’s dedication to TTUSD is unmatched. She spends countless hours working with staff and parents to find the best transportation solutions for our students. I am very fortunate to have such an outstanding leader on my team.”

The district’s Executive Assistant to the Superintendent, Milan Slikkerveer, was named Placer County’s Confidential Employee of the Year.

Slikkerveer has been with TTUSD since 1995 and has worked in many district-level departments. Her working knowledge of the district is a tremendous asset, and her customer service skills are excellent.

“I am extremely fortunate to have someone of her caliber as ‘my boss.’ Milan is the brains behind my success at juggling my multiple commitments at Tahoe Truckee Unified and in the community. I couldn’t be as effective of a leader without her unrelenting support,” said Superintendent Rob Leri. “I am extremely proud of our team. They are all committed to the youth in our community, and these awards represent all the incredible teamwork underway behind the scenes for our scholars.”

This article was provided by the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District. Visit http://www.ttusd.org to learn more.