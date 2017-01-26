Tahoe-Truckee school board OKs calendar to combat ‘unprecedented’ snow days | SierraSun.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District Board of Education has voted to add makeup days and further adjust the 2016-17 school year calendar in order to combat the “unprecedented number of snow days” experienced so far in 2017.

According to a letter from TTUSD Superintendent Rob Leri, after the district sent out an online survey last week about several proposed changes, 88 percent of the more than 600 responses were in favor of the district adding three makeup days to address lost instructional time.

Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time,” Leri wrote in the letter. “We all want what’s best for our students, and we are working diligently to ensure students continue to have a high-quality education in a safe environment.”

Below is a press release sent Thursday morning to the Sierra Sun from the school district further outlining the changes:

—–

In light of the unprecedented number of snow days the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District has experienced this early into the winter season, and their desire to make up instructional time for their students, the district is making changes to their current 2016-2017 school calendar.

On January 25, 2017, the Board of Education approved a new calendar for the 2016-2017 school year that includes the following:

• Waiving five instructional days based on a waiver approved by the Board of Education on January 18, 2017.

• Eliminating the February 1, March 8, and May 10 district-wide minimum days to regain instructional time. (Note: This does not recover additional school days, but it does allow for more uninterrupted instruction time.)

• Adding three days of school on February 22, 23, and 24, during Ski and Skate Week. These are indicated as “make-up” days on the calendar where students have two options for completing assigned work by their regular classroom teacher(s) during these days.

i. Parents sign an independent study contract and complete work independently outside of school and turn in for credit by a date to be determined in early March, after Ski Skate Week.

ii. Students attend scheduled “make-up” classes on those days at school sites in both parts of the district and complete work assigned by their classroom teachers (in addition to other activities planned by the teacher in charge on these days).

District Leadership at TTUSD is currently working on the roll-out of these make-up days and will have more information posted on their website at http://www.ttusd.org.