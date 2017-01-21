Tahoe-Truckee school district to address ‘unprecedented number of snow days’ | SierraSun.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — On Friday, the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District sent out a letter to parents seeking feedback on what officials are calling an “unprecedented number of snow days we have experienced this early into the winter season.”

The letter proposes a number of changes to the remainder of the 2016-17 school year calendar to make up for lost days, and includes a link to a survey — https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/29CSL9C — that parents are urged to take to provide feedback.

Parents are asked to also visit your school’s website for further details.

The proposed changes to the calendar will go before the TTUSD Board of Education for a special meeting on Wednesday, January 25, at 4:30 p.m., at the district’s offices at 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

Below is the letter, with information on how to take part in a survey.

Dear Parents and Guardians,

In light of the unprecedented number of snow days we have experienced this early into the winter season and our desire to make up instructional time for our students, the district is proposing making changes to the current 2016-2017 school calendar.

In addition to eliminating three minimum days (February 1, March 8, and May 10) to gain additional, uninterrupted instructional time for our students, district administrators and teachers are considering an independent study option during part of Ski Skate Week.

With this proposed option, your child could complete assigned coursework remotely or attend makeup classes on February 22, February 23, and February 24 at school sites and complete assigned course work on-site with teacher support.

Please note:

Transportation would be provided for the proposed makeup classes during Ski Skate Week.

Food service would be available for the onsite makeup classes.

The proposed makeup classes during Ski Skate Week would provide two more snow days to be used with a school end date of June 21. If we have fewer snow days, school would end earlier.

District Leadership considered extending the school days with more instructional time however the State of California doesn’t allow this.

Our Board of Education approved the submittal of a waiver of five school days to the California Department of Education. Therefore, based on the number of snow days to date, Monday, June 26 would be the last day of school, if we don’t have any more snow days this year. By adding the independent study option, it provides for three potential snow days. With this option, as of today, school would end on June 21 (if we don’t have any additional snow days).

We’d like to hear your input on these changes and what would work best for your family before the proposal goes before our Board of Education. We have a special board meeting scheduled on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. at the District Office where the board will consider this proposal.

Please click here to share your feedback.