Tahoe-Truckee Skiing for Schools tickets still available | SierraSun.com

Skiers and snowboarders can pre-purchase reduced rate lift tickets valid at many North Lake Tahoe ski resorts through the Excellence in Education Skiing for Schools program. Tickets are on sale now.

Ticket purchasers are no longer limited to one day or a specific week of skiing and snowboarding at participating resorts, as most tickets can be used throughout the season, non-holiday.

This change gives ticket holders much more flexibility and a season full of opportunities to get on the slopes, save money and contribute to the success of local students.

“With participating resorts offering so much more flexibility in terms of when lift tickets can be used, these tickets make wonderful holiday gifts and are an affordable way to get out and experience a different resort,” explains Laura Brown, Executive Director of the Excellence in Education Foundation. “Regardless of when you use these tickets, you can save money and help support programs that benefit local students.”

Proceeds from the Skiing for Schools program benefit quality public education within the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District. Money raised goes directly into the school district via Excellence in Education Foundation’s grant programs.

Those interested in skiing and riding at participating resorts in North Lake Tahoe, including Homewood, Northstar, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows and Tahoe Donner downhill, are encouraged to purchase tickets now, as there are a limited number of tickets to be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets are not available for purchase at the resorts but may be pre-purchased online at http://www.exined.org or in person at Tahoe Dave’s ski shops. Trail passes for Tahoe XC are also available at Alpenglow in Tahoe City and Paco’s in Truckee.

For more information and for all the details for specific resort offers, call 530-550-7984 or visit the Foundation web site at http://www.exined.org.

This article was provided by the nonprofit Tahoe Truckee Excellence in Education Foundation, the mission of which is to raise money and provide grants, resources and unique partnerships to benefit students, teachers and the overall educational community.