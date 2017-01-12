Truckee High Model UN team preps for next chapter | SierraSun.com

Excited by their success at their first conference at UCLA, Truckee High School’s Model United Nations club is preparing for its next chapter.

Model United Nations, known as MUN, is a program through which students can learn communication and diplomacy by roleplaying as different members of the United Nations.

Their next conference, hosted by the University of California Berkeley, will be more advanced and challenging than UCLA’s; however, THS MUN believes they are prepared for its demands.

Their recent experiences at UCLA taught them the tools needed to triumph in a committee, and even by lunch break on the first day, they were more confident in their abilities.

The conference lasted two days, with each committee discussing two different topics.

The delegates were required to prepare research, writing, and speeches on both, as well as speak spontaneously in response to the situation. They also worked with delegates from other schools in order to write resolutions — hypothetical solutions to the real-world problems they faced.

All of Truckee’s UCLA attendees performed admirably, despite the need for last-minute delegate substitutions only days before the conference began.

They practiced at every opportunity, even holding a practice committee the night before their first day of the conference.

Their hard work paid off in the form of polished writing, calm demeanors, and an award for Senior Claire Lang-Ree and Sophomore Brian Wolfe, who represented Poland in the Novice European Council. They were commended for their well-written and thoroughly researched position paper.

“We feel honored and surprised considering it was our first Model UN conference,” said Claire, “We’re really proud of our work.”

They were also grateful for the guidance of club president and MUN veteran Rebecca Ziegler.

“I feel like the work that Rebecca did to prepare us made us better delegates,” Brian said.

Rebecca, a THS Junior and founder of the club, was very pleased with their success reporting, “I think that our club is off to a great start and I’m very proud of all the members of the club that really put themselves out there. It was their very first committee so it was very nerve racking for all of them but they all performed well and I think all were really happy by the end of the committee.”

Now, Rebecca is hard at work preparing for the next conference at UC Berkeley on March 3.

This preparation includes finding sponsors to fund the THS team’s trip to Berkeley. These sponsors will help delegates pay for admission, travel, housing, and food while at the conference.

The Truckee High MUN Club would like to thank Larson Maintenance and Snow Removal, Truckee Gymnastics, Precision Flooring, Tahoe Forest Physical Therapy, General Dentistry, and New Moon for their support.

Their donations make it easier for students to pursue an interest in politics and the world around them.

Cassiopea Dalsey is a member of the THS Model UN team. If you would like to become a sponsor of the team, please contact Rebecca Ziegler at rz2991@ttusd.org.