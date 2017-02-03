Truckee presentation next week: Are Super Bowl ads worth it? | SierraSun.com

The New England Patriots will battle the Atlanta Falcons in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, in Super Bowl 51.

Fans will tune in to the most watched televised event for the competition — while for many others, they’ll be watching for the entertaining commercials and halftime show.

Over the past few weeks, companies have been launching teasers and previews of ads that will air during the event. The cost for airing the ads begins at no less than $5 million for 30 seconds, and that does not include the creative. According to Fortune magazine, creating the ads can cost at least $1 million.

So, which organizations are taking on these marketing costs? Anheuser-Busch, Avocados from Mexico, Turbo Tax, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz and Mr. Clean are some of the notable brands that have ads scheduled during the 51st Super Bowl (a complete list is available on Adage.com).

Which commercials resonate with different age groups and social economic demographics? Which ads make you laugh, tear up or wonder about what is being advertised? Which ads may prompt you to take action such as following a company on social media or making a purchase?

These questions and more will lead to a fascinating discussion during the next Sierra College Insights session on Feb. 10, when Sierra College, Tahoe-Truckee Business Professor Kurt Heisinger, CPA, MBA, will facilitate “Five Million Dollars for 30 Seconds.”

Attendees will watch a handful of the ads that air during this year’s most watched event and discuss the attributes and effectiveness of the commercials.

“This will be an interactive session that focuses on what companies are trying to achieve with Super Bowl commercials,” says Heisinger. “The commercials are often creative and thought-provoking, which leads to an interesting discussion.”

Heisinger teaches financial and managerial accounting as well as introduction to business online and on the Tahoe-Truckee campus. He authored “Essentials of Managerial Accounting” and holds a Master of Business Administration from University of California, Davis, and Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

“Five Million Dollars for 30 Seconds – Are Super Bowl Ads worth it?” is part of Sierra College Insights, a community program held on the Sierra College, Tahoe-Truckee campus located at 11001 College Trail Road in Truckee.

The program, including refreshments, is offered at no cost. Starbucks offers complimentary refreshments from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and the discussions take place from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Space is limited and reservations are highly recommended.

Upcoming sessions include “Decoding Scientific Controversies” on March 10, “Creation and Darwin’s Galapagos” on April 21 and “Raising the Wild on May 12.” Reservations can be made online at http://www.sierracollege.ticketleap.com.

This article was provided on behalf of the Tahoe-Truckee campus of Sierra College. Visit http://www.sierracollege.edu/about-us/visit/tahoe-truckee to learn more.