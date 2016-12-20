Truckee-Tahoe Lib Loop: Enjoy a book this holiday season | SierraSun.com

It’s the Holidays! Who has time for reading? Surely some of us need the quiet time we get with a good book. Maybe we should adopt this wonderful Icelandic holiday tradition, melding literary and holiday pleasure into a single event.

Icelanders have a tradition of giving books to each other on Christmas Eve and then spending the evening reading. This custom is so deeply ingrained in the culture that it is the reason for the Jolabokaflod, or “Christmas Book Flood,” when the majority of books in Iceland are sold between September and December in preparation for Christmas giving.

If you haven’t planned for this beautiful tradition, come to your local library and pick up selections for your whole family.

Kings Beach Library

Dec. 22, 3-4 p.m. Free computer class: “Safety First: Privacy and Security online.”

Ongoing until Dec. 23. “Gingerbread House Contest.” Bring your completed house for display at the library. Potentially win a great prize! Judging will be on Dec. 23 at our party.

Dec. 23, 3-4:30 p.m. Holly Jolly Holiday Party with Santa! Make a craft, hear some great Christmas stories, and of course talk to Santa!

Incline Village Library

Dec. 21, 4-4:45 p.m. Paper Airplane Party. Part of our S.T.E.A.M activities — come be on one of three teams that will engineer a paper airplane. One team’s paper airplane will fly the farthest and straightest! Will you be on the winning team?

Dec. 22, 11:15-11:45 a.m. Toddler Story Time. All early literacy programs in Washoe County Libraries feature stories, fingerplays, and wiggle action as part of the experience to encourage a love of books, stimulate thinking, and promote feelings of self-assurance.

Sierra Nevada College

SNC Prim Library will be closed through Jan. 2.

Truckee Library

The Truckee Library will be closed on Dec. 26 and on Jan. 2 for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Truckee Library Storytimes: Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Toddler Time, for ages 18 months to 3 years; Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Babes in Bookland, for ages 6 months to 2 years; Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. Preschool Stories, for ages 3 and up; join Stay & Play for a half-hour after each Storytime.

The Read Up! adult literacy program based at the Truckee Library is constantly in need of community volunteers interested in becoming literacy/ESL tutors. Please call Rolann at 530-575-7030 for more details.

Betts Markle is Library Director at Sierra Nevada College.