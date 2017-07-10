Axel Fire in El Dorado County at 70 percent containment | SierraSun.com

Fire crews have held a fire burning near the South Fork of the American River in El Dorado County to 100 acres and improved containment to 70 percent, according to a Monday morning update from CalFire.

The fire, dubbed the Axel Fire, started near Axel and Barrister courts in the community of Rescue around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. By Sunday morning it had grown to 100 acres and crews had achieved 50 percent containment, according to CalFire.

As of Sunday evening, forward progress of the fire had been stopped and crews were strengthening containment lines and performing mop-up and patrol, according to CalFire. Those efforts were being hampered by steep terrain.

So far the blaze has consumed brush and timber. Officials have not ordered any evacuations or road closures at this time.



The fire is just one of more than a dozen burning in California.