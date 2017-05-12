Federal funding sought by Truckee, Placer County for multi-use paved trails | SierraSun.com

Placer County and Truckee will submit a joint application to the California Federal Lands Access Program in an effort to receive funding assistance for two, multiple-use paved trails that will eventually link the town with North Lake Tahoe.

The announcement came after the Placer County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on April 24 to let county staff apply.

"I'm just delighted that we continue to move forward on creating the connectivity on these recreation paths along the resort triangle," said Supervisor Jennifer Montgomery in a statement. "The trail that we're going to be partnering on with the town of Truckee will ultimately end up in Reno."

The program emphasizes the creation of regional transportation solutions, so the joint-application is expected to be more competitive.

According to county documents, Placer County is seeking funding for a section of trail that would stretch from the county line west to the intersection of West River Street and State Route 89. Also included in the county's application is a segment of the Martis Valley Trail from the Northstar Drive roundabout to Northstar Village.

The town's application includes a proposal for phase four of the Legacy Trail, which stretches from the Placer County line to Old Brockway Road.

The application requires a minimum funding match of 11.47 percent. The estimated grant request will be between $6 million and $8 million, according to county documents.

The segments of trail proposed in the joint-application are part of the Resort Triangle Trail, which is a multi-phased project connecting Kings Beach, Tahoe City and Truckee by trail.

Amanda Rhoades is a news, environment and business reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2653 or arhoades@sierrasun.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @akrhoades.