First deal to protect sage grouse in Nevada ready for signing

State wildlife, agriculture and other officials will join managers from Kinross Gold at the Legislative building on Nov. 9 to sign papers completing the first purchase of habitat credits to offset impacts to sage grouse habitat in Nevada.

This is the first time the credit system set up under Nevada's plan to manage and conserve sage grouse habitat has been used. The land purchased under this deal will protect 10,000 acres of habitat in Northern Nevada.

"The Nevada Conservation Credit System is one of the shining examples of innovation and collaboration to come out of the historic bipartisan effort that kept the greater sage grouse off the endangered species list," said Eric Holst, vice president of Working Lands Environmental Defense Fund.

He said Nevada and Kinross are demonstrating what it means to be a leader on the sage grouse issue.

"Despite great uncertainty coming out of Washington, D.C., this first transaction is a sign of hope for states like Nevada that are committed to keeping this imperiled bird off the endangered species list," he said.

The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. in Room 1214 of the Legislative Building.