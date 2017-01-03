Lake Tahoe prescribed burns planned all week on North Shore | SierraSun.com

Lake Tahoe prescribed burns planned all week on North Shore
January 3, 2017
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District and the U.S. Forest Service expect to continue prescribed fire operations on Lake Tahoe’s North Shore Tuesday, Jan. 3, if conditions are favorable.
Operations may take place on the North Shore of Lake Tahoe near Tahoe City, Kings Beach, Carnelian Bay and Incline Village, according to a press release from the Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team.
Further, specific to Incline Village, officials are planning pile burning from Jan. 3-6 in the upper Jennifer and Tyner areas, according to an NLTFPD press release. The piles are located on USFS land, approximately 34 acres.
Smoke from prescribed fire operations could be visible for several days after an ignition depending on the project size and environmental conditions.
Smoke sensitive individuals are encouraged to reduce their exposure by staying indoors if they are in a smoke affected area.
To be added to the NLTFPD’s smoke-sensitive notification list, call the district at 775-831-0351, ext. 0, to speak with someone in person, or visit http://www.nltfpd.net.
Residents can also receive notifications regarding USFS prescribed fires by sending an email to pa_ltbmu@fs.fed.us. Updated information also can be found by calling the local fire information line at 530-543-2816.
A map with project locations and details is available at http://www.tahoefft.org.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Environment
- Lake Tahoe weather: After 2-foot storm, more storms on tap for Thanksgiving
- NV earthquakes damage house where Twain frittered away fortune
- Lake Tahoe prescribed burns planned all week on North Shore
- Abandoned ski areas near Tahoe struggle to recover due to graded runs
- Homewood eyes 2017 for ski resort redevelopment after latest court ruling
Trending Sitewide
- Lake Tahoe weather: Schools closed, 4 more feet of snow possible by Thursday
- Lake Tahoe man, 28, arrested after standoff with SWAT team
- 3 pets killed, Lake Tahoe family OK after New Year’s Eve house fire
- Lake Tahoe Home: Things to know when buying property at Tahoe
- Sierra Snapshots: December to remember at Lake Tahoe (photos)