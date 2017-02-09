Nearly 10 years later, Tahoe Biltmore redevelopment project is advancing — slowly | SierraSun.com

Looking back

Below is a timeline of events for the Boulder Bay project, as created by the Sierra Sun in 2015

2007

June: Boulder Bay LLC announces its purchase of the Tahoe Biltmore Casino and Hotel and the Crystal Bay Hotel, a motel that’s separate from the Crystal Bay Club casino, from a group of investors, with an idea of creating an upscale, master-planned, mixed-use destination resort. The deal is worth a reported $35.7 million.

2008

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency unveils its Community Enhancement Program, designed to foster redevelopment projects that provide incentive to the private sector to redevelop properties that were built in the 1960s or 1970s. Such properties and other elements of aging infrastructure are seen as the primary culprits in the declining clarity of Lake Tahoe. The CEP seeks to create a structure where private businesses can refurbish their brands while offering environmental gain.

March: Boulder Bay founder Roger Wittenberg submits formal project application with the TRPA. Total fees for application processing amount to nearly $50,000.

2009

November: Many Tahoe community members attend initial public hearing regarding the project. As becomes the pattern the next few years, opinions expressed are sharply divided, with many expressing support for renovating the business and the built environment, with others saying the scale of the project is too large and will lead to more vehicles in the basin and damage to the lake.

December: Public comment on the initial Environmental Impact Report closes. Again, nearly 100 people comment favorably, while those opposing the project have fewer total comments, but claim that as environmental organizations they represent large constituencies.

2010

March: A consortium of Lake Tahoe watchdog groups, including the League to Save Lake Tahoe, pen a latter that criticizes Boulder Bay. Included in its letter is an analysis from then-California Attorney General and current California Gov. Jerry Brown that states the traffic study conducted by the independent environmental consultant was flawed.

September: The final environmental document is released, again sparking commentary from both sides of the increasingly strident debate. Letters to the editor are written, columnists take sides and an increasing focus is centered on Boulder Bay.

December: The hearing for Boulder Bay is pushed back yet again, the most recent in a series of delays as the project proponent and opponents gird up for the coming meeting.

2011

February: Brian Helm, one of the spokespeople for Boulder Bay, announces the project will reduce its scale slightly, decreasing the amount of hotel rooms and retail space.

March: The TRPA meeting to decide on final approval of the project is delayed again, due to a death in the family of Chairwoman Norma Santiago. The announcement also coincided with Governor Brown pulling his appointment to the TRPA governing board, Ron Slaven, and appointing Clem Shute in his stead.

April: The TRPA governing board approves the project 12-2 (Shute voted for the project). Mara Bresnick and Byron Sher dissented. Santiago said: “The board’s decision today comes at a critical juncture in the path to restore Lake Tahoe. Our communities need better direction from TRPA on how to keep good projects coming forward and today’s approval shows that the agency is ready to move forward in partnership with private property owners to support environmental as well as economic revitalization.”

April: At the same meeting, project proponents and the board agreed that getting fully financed for the entire project before breaking ground was a crucial component, as many in the community expressed fears there would be another “hole in the ground” like the one in South Lake Tahoe. The permit issued by TRPA is for three years.

2012

April: Boulder Bay announces the bank that lent Boulder Bay the money to buy the property failed. JMA Ventures, the same real estate company that has plans to redevelop Homewood, buys the note on the property.

2014

April: Nearly three years after approval, Boulder Bay hasn’t announced they have secured funding. The company starts a water quality improvement project, which was the agreed-upon first phase of construction as a means of keeping the permit viable. TRPA currently is in the process of completing their inspection of the water quality improvements.

April: Sierra Sun/North Lake Tahoe Bonanza reports that Boulder Bay is in arrears to the tune of $425,000 on property taxes to Washoe County. The total climbs to as much as a half-million before it is paid in full.

2015

March: Boulder Bay announces it has secured financing and that it expects to begin construction in May. The company pays its property taxes, but must submit to some final inspections from the TRPA before it can put a shovel in the ground during Lake Tahoe’s short construction season.