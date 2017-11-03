Update: Snow in the Truckee forecast; chain control likely on Interstate 80

A streak of sunny days is going to give way to rain and snow in Truckee, as a winter storm is forecast to move into the area on Friday, Nov. 3.

The National Weather Service Office in Reno is calling for rain and snow in the Sierra on Friday evening, Saturday, Nov. 4, and possibly into Sunday, Nov. 5.

The storm could dump 1-2 feet of snow at elevations 7,000 feet and higher. An estimated 5-10 inches could fall between 6,500 feet and 7,000 feet, with 3 or more inches at lower elevations.

"Residents need to be prepared for the first winter storm of the season," said Scott McGuire, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Reno.

"We've had a very quiet, warm fall. Now this is a typical winter storm, but it's the first storm of the season so the impacts will be greater and may still catch some people off guard. Be prepared."

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) said Friday that chain controls on Interstate 80 over Donner Summit and U.S. Highway 50 over Echo Summit should be anticipated.

“High winds may create white-out, low visibility conditions over the summits,” Caltrans said in a statement. Heavy rains in valley and foothill areas will result in wet, slippery surfaces and potential roadway flooding.”

The high on Friday should be around 45 degrees, with a low near 29 degrees. A southwest wind ranging from 10-15 mph is also in the forecast.

The high on Saturday should be around 43 degrees, with a low near 23. The high on Sunday should be around 39 degrees, with a low of 17 degrees.

Staff writer Wyatt Haupt Jr. contributed to this report. Kelsie Longerbeam is the news, business and environment reporter for the Sierra Sun and North Lake Tahoe Bonanza. She can be reached at klongerbeam@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2653. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @kelsielongerbm