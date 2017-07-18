State of the Lake report to be presented July 27 in Incline Village | SierraSun.com

Environmentalists, outdoor adventurers, government officials, business people, and even the tourist who's passing through all come to Lake Tahoe during the summer is to experience its crystal blue waters.

The clarity of Lake Tahoe is important, so scientists began monitoring it regularly and reporting their findings. It's almost that time again.

Researchers at the University of California, Davis, Tahoe Environmental Research Center will present the annual "State of the Lake" report, assessing the overall condition of Lake Tahoe on July 27 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Sierra Nevada College in Incline Village.

The report is based on data collected in 2016, which was the hottest year on record, and was followed by a record-breaking winter that brought more precipitation to the region than it's seen in years.

Data released in May from the center and the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency show that average clarity for Lake Tahoe declined in 2016. According to the report, 2016 was the second consecutive year that lake clarity has decline due to impacts from climate change.

Last year's State of the Lake focused on the gradual warming of Lake Tahoe, how that has impacted a process called mixing, and what that may or may not have to do with long-term algae growth trends.

Dr. Geoff Schladow will present the latest report on July 27 at the Tahoe Center for Environmental Sciences, located at the Sierra Nevada College campus at 291 Country Club Dr. in Incline Village. There is a suggested donated of $5. To find out more and to register, visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu/events/.