Storm takes toll on local motorists

Five storm-related vehicle accidents happened last weekend, even though the amount of snow that fell in the Truckee area was lower than originally forecast.

A total of four storm-related accidents occurred on the Interstate 80. One other incident involving a deer happened on northbound State Route 89.

Each of the incidents, which occurred between Nov. 3-5, were characterized as minor, said Pete Mann, public information officer for the California Highway Patrol Truckee Office.

The area was expected to receive several inches of snow, but snowfall was lower than forecast because colder air stayed farther to the north in Nevada and Oregon.

"Lower precipitation totals occurred due to a slower moving cold front than expected; this yielded lower snow accumulation than forecasts," said Chris Johnston, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Reno, Nev.

Top of the crest received about 12-18 inches of snow. Lower elevations around Lake Tahoe received an average of 3 inches. Donner pass received 14 inches. Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows reported 12 inches of snow from last weekend's storms.

Temperatures in the Lake Tahoe basin stayed around the mid- to upper-30s, and the top of the crest temperature was in the upper-20s.

Another storm is forecast on Wednesday night, Nov. 8, through Friday morning, Nov. 10. The National Weather Service said the storm would be much like the one just passed over last weekend. Some light snow and quite a bit of wind is expected. Lower elevations can expect light rain showers.

Kelsie Longerbeam is the news, business and environment reporter for the Sierra Sun and North Lake Tahoe Bonanza. She can be contacted at klongerbeam@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2653. Follow her on Facebook, and Twitter and Instagram @kelsielongerbm.