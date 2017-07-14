Farad Fire Update for July 14: 58 percent containment; all lanes open on Interstate 80 | SierraSun.com

The Farad Fire is 58 percent contained, authorities said on Friday morning, July 14, authorities said.

The wilfire has consumed 747 acres in an area about 12 miles northeast of Truckee in the hills adjacent to Interstate 80.

“Yesterday (Thursday, July 13), crews worked to build and connect fire line along the northern perimeter and today (Friday) will focus on mopping up areas of remaining heat near the perimeter,” the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest Regional Incident Management Team said in a statement on Friday.

All I-80 eastbound and westbound lanes are open.

EARLIER VERSION: JULY 13

The Farad Fire is 28 percent contained, authorities said on Thursday morning, July 13.

The wind-driven wildfire, which started about 1 p.m. on Monday, July 10, has scorched 747 acres in an area about 12 miles northeast of Truckee along Interstate 80. All eastbound and westbound lanes are open.

EARLIER VERSION: JULY 12

The second westbound lane of Interstate 80 near the state line of Nevada is expected to be reopened on Wednesday, July 12, after being shuttered because of ongoing efforts to fight the Farad Fire about 12 miles northeast of Truckee.

“The fire is doing a lot better,” said California Highway Patrol Officer Pete Mann on the status of the fire, which is 20 percent contained.

The wind-driven wildfire has consumed about 670 acres in the hills adjacent to I-80.

Fire resources used Tuesday, July 11, included four helicopters, four CL415 Scoopers, three heavy air tankers and three single-engine air tankers, 16 engines, 10 hand crews, four water tenders, one bulldozer, and 20 overhead personnel, authorities said.

EARLIER VERSION: 5:25 P.M. JULY 11

The Farad Fire was 20 percent contained as of late Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The wind-driven wildfire has consumed about 670 acres in the hills adjacent to Interstate 80 about 12 miles northeast of Truckee.

The fire also forced the closure of I-80 in both directions earlier Tuesday. The eastbound and westbound lanes have since been reopened, but traffic is heavy coming from Nevada into California.

EARLIER VERSION: 2:55 P.M.

The Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound lanes have been reopened, the California Highway Patrol said at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, July 11. However, only one westbound lane is open at this time.

The California Highway Patrol will be escorting traffic from the Farad Exit to Nevada state line in order to allow helicopters to cross the interstate.

EARLIER VERSION: 12:44 P.M.

The Farad Fire, which is burning in an area about 12 miles northeast of Truckee, has grown to 670 acres, authorities said on Tuesday afternoon, July 11.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 80 remain closed. There is no timetable for the lanes to be reopened.

There are no evacuation orders in effect, although seven structures are being monitored in the Gold Ranch and Verdi Peak areas. No injuries have been reported.

EARLIER VERSION: 9:30 A.M.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 80 remain closed as of 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, because of the Farad Fire about 12 miles northeast of Truckee, the California Highway Patrol said.

The westbound side of I-80 was closed about 7 a.m. near the state line, while the eastbound side was shuttered a short while later near State Route 267. Closures were made because of water helicopters working the fire, smoke, and debris.

The wildfire, which has scorched about 600 acres, is 5 percent contained, according to an update from CAL FIRE at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11.

There are no evacuation orders in effect, although seven structures are being monitored in the Gold Ranch and Verdi Peak areas.

EARLIER VERSION: 7:54 A.M.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed on Tuesday morning, July 11, because of the Farad Fire about 12 miles northeast of Truckee, the California Highway Patrol said.

The closures were made because of water helicopters working the fire, smoke, and debris.

The fire, which is located in the hills above I-80 near the Farad Exit, was reported about 1 p.m. on Monday, July 10. The wind-driven fire quickly made its way up the adjacent hillside, and continues to burn in an area void of structures.

The wildfire, which has scorched 600 acres, is 10 percent contained, according to CAL FIRE.