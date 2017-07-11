Farad Fire Update: Interstate 80 closed in both directions near Truckee and Lake Tahoe | SierraSun.com

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 80 remain closed as of 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, because of the Farad Fire about 12 miles northeast of Truckee, the California Highway Patrol said.

The westbound side of I-80 was closed about 7 a.m. near the stateline, while the eastbound side was shuttered a short while later near State Route 267. Closures were made because of water helicopters working the fire, smoke, and debris.

The wildfire, which has scorched about 600 acres, is 5 percent contained, according to an update from CAL FIRE at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11.

There are evacuation orders in effect, although seven structures are being monitored in the Gold Ranch and Verdi Peak areas.

The fire, which is located in the hills above I-80 near the Farad Exit, was reported about 1 p.m. on Monday, July 10. The wind-driven fire quickly made its way up the adjacent hillside, and continues to burn in an area void of structures.

