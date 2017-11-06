Final Nevada County cannabis community advisory group meeting on Nov. 7

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Nov. 7, is scheduled to vote on paying its cannabis consultant almost $14,000 extra for an additional citizen’s marijuana panel meeting.

Supervisors will meet at 10 a.m. at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City.

The vote on the additional payment to MIG, Inc. — the county’s marijuana facilitator — is part of the board’s consent calendar, meaning supervisors will vote on it and several unrelated items as a group.

According to county staff reports, the additional $13,984 to MIG is needed because on Tuesday, after the supervisor meeting, a ninth meeting of the cannabis community advisory group will occur. The ninth meeting is needed to complete gathering input.

The additional money is for the extra meeting, as well as the time needed to prepare, travel and write the meeting’s summary afterward.

The initial contract with MIG, at a cost of $115,260, called for eight meetings. The ninth meeting will make the total contract price $129,244.

Recommended Stories For You

The community group is developing recommendations for a new cannabis ordinance. County staff will present those recommendations, once written, to supervisors.

MARIJUANA MEETING

The community advisory group will hold its ninth and final meeting from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Foothills Event Center, 400 Idaho Maryland Drive.

Advisory group members are scheduled to review more aspects of cannabis cultivation, looking for areas where they agree. They’ll also hear from the public and gave their own closing remarks.

County staff is expected to take advisory group members’ thoughts and write recommendations for a draft marijuana ordinance. A report including those recommendations could be ready by January. Supervisors have said they want a new ordinance in place by March.