Fire destroys cabin at Echo Lake

Quick action and teamwork helped contain a structure fire to a single cabin on Echo Lake on Wednesday morning, Sept. 27.

Lake Valley Fire Protection District responded to a residential fire alarm call on the north shore of Echo Lake around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday. The sole occupant of the cabin awoke to find the cabin full of smoke, the fire protection district said in a statement.

The person exited the cabin, without any injuries, and called 911.

By the time authorities arrived on the scene, the two-story cabin was completely engulfed in flames.

Lake Valley firefighters, with help from Cal Fire, were able to contain the blaze to the cabin and prevent the flames from spreading to neighboring cabins and surrounding land. Firefighters also were aided by Echo Lakes Marina, who transported personnel to the scene, which required a boat to access.

Lake Valley could not release information regarding a possible cause of the fire, which remains under investigation, said Kileigh Labrado with Lake Valley Fire Protection District.

