Fire Safe Council of Nevada County offering defensible space event

The Fire Safe Council of Nevada County is offering a two-day defensible space advisory visit next month.

The event is expected to teach residents how to comply with the defensible space law in California and ensure properties will be insurable in the Wildland Urban Interface, which is most of Nevada County.

California Public Resources Code 4291 requires every landowner to “maintain around and adjacent to the building or structure a firebreak made by removing and clearing away, for a distance of not less than 100 feet on each side of the building or structure or to the property line, whichever is nearer, all flammable vegetation or other combustible growth.”

The two-day training session is geared toward teaching what landowners may do to protect their homes from wildfire, how defensible space affects the ability to obtain homeowner’s insurance and where to find assistance, among other subjects.

The session will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 30 and 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 31. For more information or to sign up call 530-272-1122.

Source: Fire Safe Council of Nevada County