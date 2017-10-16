Firefighters report good progress in battle against Nevada County fires

The Lobo Fire, which started at 11:35 p.m. on Oct. 8 near the Lone Lobo Trail and burned 821 acres, was 96 percent contained Sunday afternoon, Oct. 15.

The McCourtney Fire, which started less than fifteen minutes later that same night, burned 76 acres and was 100 percent contained Sunday afternoon.

Cal Fire Public Information Office Ron Oatman said firefighters are confident that the Lobo Fire will stay within the lines as crews continue to monitor the area.

The causes of both the McCourtney and Lobo Fires are still under investigation, according to Cal Fire.

All evacuation warnings have been lifted and all evacuation centers are closed, Cal Fire said Sunday in a news release. Residents looking for fire recovery information should contact the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services at 530-265-1515, the release states.

GREENHORN FIRE

A fire started at 8:44 a.m. Sunday near Little Greenhorn Road in Grass Valley. According to Cal Fire Captain Scott Eckman, the fire was started in a small outhouse and was contained quickly, before it could spread to nearby vegetation.

HOW TO HELP

Relief efforts are being coordinated to help fire victims throughout the state.

Tri Counties Bank announced this week it has started a “California Fire Fund” donation account. Money from the account will be distributed to people in need through local non-profit agencies directly serving fire victims, the company said in a release. Donations can be made at any Tri Counties Bank branch or online at http://www.youcaring.com/tcb-2017-fire-fund.

The Red Cross is also coordinating relief efforts and is accepting donations online at redcross.orgor by phone at 1-800-RED-CROSS. Money can be designated for California wildfires.