First snow of 2017-18 season falls in Squaw Valley, Truckee on Thursday, Sept. 21 (Video)

The first snowfall of the 2017-18 season dropped in Truckee on Thursday morning, Sept. 21, amid a backdrop of overcast skies and a west wind of 5 mph.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for little or no snow accumulation on the last day of summer with a high of 50 degrees ,and a low of 29 degrees. There is a slight chance of showers on Friday, Sept. 22, with a high of 52 degrees and a low of 29.