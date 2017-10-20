First snowfall of autumn in Truckee; Squaw Valley receives 3 inches (time lapse cam)

Truckee got its first autumn snowfall overnight, as residents woke up to a thin blanket of powder in the mountain town on Friday, Oct. 20.

The National Weather Service Office in Reno said Friday that Truckee received 1 inch of snow. Mount Rose and Squaw Valley each received 3 inches.

Snow chains were required from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Friday in Northern Truckee on Interstate 80.

Looking ahead, the Truckee area is going to clear up in the next couple of weeks. The forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 46 degrees on Friday, with a low around 19 degrees. The outlook brightens for the weekend with sunny skies and a high of 57 degrees on Saturday, Oct. 21, and a high of 68 degrees on Sunday, Oct. 22. That means no more snow in the weeks ahead.