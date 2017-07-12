Former President Bill Clinton in Tahoe area | SierraSun.com

After word got out that former President Bill Clinton would be stopping in South Lake Tahoe Tuesday, July 11, the former commander-in-chief opted for a day of golf and relaxation at Genoa Lakes Golf Club in Douglas County Wednesday, July 12.

Course owner Fred Gartrell said they were asked not to make a big announcement about the former president's visit, that Clinton was just "taking a break." He said the ex-president wasn't planning any public event.

"I'm the owner and they ran me off," said Gartrell noting Clinton was accompanied by a contingent of Secret Service.

"They're out there playing right now," he said.

Gartrell said Clinton was headed up to Lake Tahoe Wednesday evening for a speech.

On Tuesday, South Lake Tahoe City Manager Nancy Kerry mentioned to City Council that Clinton was expected on the South Shore for the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament taking place at Edgewood Tahoe.