Gardnerville man killed in head-on collision near Red Lake

A Gardnerville man is dead following a head-on collision with a semi-truck on California Route 88 Monday morning, Oct. 16.

The wreck was first reported at 9:30 a.m. Monday at CR 88 and Red Lake Curve, according to the California Highway Patrol. The 38-year-old Gardnerville man was driving east on the highway in a Toyota Highlander, while the semi-truck, which was pulling a 40-foot trailer, was heading west.

For reasons that remain unknown, the Gardnerville man crossed into the westbound lane and crashed into the front of the semi-truck. The driver was uninjured.

Traffic was blocked in both directions, temporarily closing the highway Monday morning. CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.