Highway 89 paving operations to impact I-80 in Truckee

Motorists should expect travel delays while driving through the Truckee-Tahoe region this week because of paving operations.

"One-way traffic controls will be in effect from 8 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 1) through Friday morning (Oct. 6) on Highway 89 from Donner Pass Road, south through the roundabouts, and extending several miles," the California Department of Transportation said in a statement.

"Delays of 20 to 60 minutes are expected. Motorists should plan for delays and allow for extra time to travel through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes including using Highway 267 and Highway 28 to travel between Interstate 80 and Truckee to or from Lake Tahoe destinations."

Paving operations should be completed by Friday, Oct. 6. Striping work that requires intermittent, one-way traffic controls will begin Oct. 16.