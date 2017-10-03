Home sales continue growth in Carson Valley

Home sales in the third quarter of 2017 approached levels not seen in Carson Valley since 2005, according to figures released by the Douglas County Assessors Office.

There were 295 sales during the quarter with an average sales price of $411,362 of homes averaging 1,988 square feet during the quarter ending Sept. 30.

The median sales price is up to $370,000 compared to $326,000 for the same quarter in 2016.

So far, 738 homes have been sold this year compared to 723 during the same three quarters last year. The year looks on track to equal or exceed last year’s total of 941 sales.

Of those sales, 845 were of homes five years or older.

Home sales peaked in Douglas County at 1,306 in 2004, with 2005 seeing 1,153 sales. They reached their nadir in 2008 with only 492 homes sold during the year.

According to the Assessor’s Office, the quarter saw 41 homes sold at Lake Tahoe for an average price of $986,256. That’s up one from last year, but the average sales price is down from $1.1 million. Total sales so far this year at the Lake have been 87 homes, down from last year’s 94 for the same three quarters. Last year saw 121 homes sold.

In all 82 homes built in 2016 were sold the same year, with seven homes built in 2015 selling the next year.

The number of deeds listed belonging to trustees was up to 81 in 2016, and increase of 10 compared to the year before.

The top 10 properties with the largest assessed values accounted for 7 percent of the county’s tax roll, which came to $2.97 billion.