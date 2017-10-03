Homeless woman faces attempted murder charge in stabbing at Sutton Way transient camp

A homeless woman accused of trying to kill a man remained Sunday, Oct. 1, in the Nevada County Jail without bond, authorities said.

Kathy Jo Hoyt, 48, is charged with attempted murder in the Saturday, Sept. 30, stabbing, said Cpl. Russell Johnson.

The stabbing happened in a transient camp off Sutton Way, he added.

“An argument escalated into a physical assault,” Johnson said.

Stabbed in the neck, back and hands, the man walked some 700 feet through the woods and to a Sutton Way bus stop, where passersby spotted him around 1:30 p.m. Saturday lying down.

“When they got there, they ran over to him and realized he was bleeding profusely,” the corporal said.

The passersby called authorities, who responded to the scene and began treating the man. He told officers he’d been stabbed. Taken to a Roseville hospital, the man gave Hoyt’s name to police before entering surgery, Johnson said.

Other officers, still on Sutton Way, had followed the man’s blood trail to the scene of the stabbing. They found Hoyt in a nearby camp, along with a 3-inch folding knife, Johnson said.

The stabbing victim’s condition was unknown on Sunday, Johnson said.