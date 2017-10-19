Impending storm prompts closure of Sierra passes

The California Department of Transportation is scheduled to close State Routes 4, 108 and 120 in the Sierra Nevada today due to incoming inclement weather. The closures will be as follows:

· State Route 4 (Ebbetts Pass) from Lake Alpine to gate #3 (west of Silver Creek campground) at 9 p.m.

· State Route 108 (Sonora Pass) from Kennedy Meadows to the east side winter closure gate (west of Pickle Meadows) at 3 p.m.

· State Route 120 West (Tioga Pass) from the lower gate (Mono County) to the Yosemite National Park entrance gate at 5 p.m. This closure is in conjunction with the closure of the Yosemite National Park gate also scheduled for 5 p.m.

The partial reopening of these routes is dependent upon favorable weather. Check local highway conditions before planning to travel to the high country.

For the latest highway information, visit the Caltrans QuickMap site at quickmap.dot.ca.gov or call the Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).

For road conditions in Yosemite National Park, visit https://www.nps.gov/yose/planyourvisit/conditions.htm or call 209-372-0200.