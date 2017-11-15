Incline Village e-waste recycling hours updated

The Incline Village General Improvement District would like to remind Incline Village residents of household hazardous waste and e-waste recycling winter hours.

Residents may dispose of household hazardous waste (HHW) and electronic waste (e-waste), at the Waste NOT HHW & E-Waste Drop-off Center located at 1220 Sweetwater Road, Incline Village. Winter hours are Tuesday and Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. These hours are effective Nov. 1 through Jan. 31, 2018.

Standard hours will resume Feb. 1, 2018 on Tuesday and Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Drop-in requests outside of these hours will be refused, no exceptions. Staff has the right to refuse excessive quantities (over 50 lbs. of HHW) or commercial customers. Proof of residency is required.

IVGID's hazardous waste and e-waste drop off sites will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 21, Thursday, Nov. 23, Tuesday, Dec. 26, and Thursday Dec. 28. Severe weather will also permit the site to be closed.

For up-to-date site information, contact Public Works at 775-832-1203 or visit http://www.InclineVillage.WM.com.