Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees to address Parasol proposal at Sept. 26 meeting

The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees is scheduled on Tuesday, Sept. 26, to address a proposal to modify a lease arrangement with Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation for the Donald W. Reynolds Community Non-Profit Center.

The discussion comes on the heels of an opinion, issued by the law firm of Holland & Hart of Reno, that apparently left IVGID with two options: Either maintain the "status quo under the terms of the existing lease, or negotiate the formal acquisition of the building from Parasol" at a value deemed reasonable when considering other factors.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Chateau, 955 Fairway Blvd., Incline Village.