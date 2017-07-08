$75 million listing price for Lake Tahoe estate (VIDEO) | SierraSun.com

Less than a week after the reported sale of an estate for $31.1 million set a record in Incline Village, another estate on the cliffs of Lake Tahoe's North Shore has hit the market for $75 million.

That number makes the home — named Crystal Pointe — the highest price listing at Lake Tahoe, according to Chase International, the real estate firm representing the property.

With two parcels totaling 5.14 acres and 525 feet of lake frontage, the property consists of a main residence, guesthouse, caretaker’s apartment and beach house, altogether totaling 16,232 square feet of living space with eight bedrooms, 10 full and one-half bathrooms, and 13 fireplaces.

The property also boasts a four-car garage, two glass cliff railways and two elevators, a 10-seat theater, and a 1,687-bottle wine cellar.

In the past week, news broke that the Lake Tahoe waterfront estate formerly owned by casino mogul Steve Wynn had sold for $31.1 million, a record reported sale for the North Shore community of Incline Village.

The 4.972-acre estate includes 210 feet of lake frontage and a private beach with a pier and boat hoist. The 12,661-square-foot main house has four bedrooms, a theater, a gym and a four-car garage. The guest house includes three bedrooms.