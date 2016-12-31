Lake Tahoe man, 28, arrested after standoff with SWAT team | SierraSun.com

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A North Lake Tahoe man was arrested Friday afternoon after a more-than-two-hour standoff with authorities, officials said.

At approximately 10:45 a.m. Friday, deputies were called to a residence on Winding Way, west of Highway 28, after a man — identified as Shane Robert Donovan, 28, of Incline Village — had barricaded himself in a bedroom and was acting “extremely erratically” following a family disturbance, according to a statement from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

According to WCSO, the Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Hostage Negotiation teams were deployed after Donovan voiced threats against himself and officers on the scene. He further indicated that he may have rigged the entry way to the room with explosives.

After successful negotiations, Donovan surrendered at roughly 1:05 p.m. without incident, according to WCSO. No explosives were found at the residence.

The Parole and Probation Division of the Nevada Department of Public Safety had recently issued a warrant for Donovan’s arrest for parole violations.

According to WCSO, Donovan was transported to the Carson City jail, where he was booked for the probation violation charge; he remained jailed Saturday.