Lake Tahoe South Shore casinos see slight dip in gaming win

South Shore casinos at Stateline were down slightly in September.

The overall decrease of 2.96 percent, or $643,000, was driven by a decrease in game and table win, which was down 14 percent or $906,000.

Overall, South Shore reported $21.1 million in total win, according to numbers released last week.

Statewide, non-restricted casinos won $979.9 million in September. That’s a 3.25 percent, $30.9 million increase over last September. Statewide, only one market is now down this year.

That market is North Shore at Lake Tahoe, which is still off a percent compared to the first nine months of 2016.