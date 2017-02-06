Lake Tahoe weather: 1-2 feet of snow, 120 mph winds, rain on tap Monday | SierraSun.com

TAHOE-TRUCKEE, Calif. — The greater Lake Tahoe-Truckee region is in for a bunch more wet — and some snowy — weather this week.

A winter storm warning began Sunday night and remains in effect until 10 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

Up to 3 inches of snow is possible by Monday night in Truckee, 2 to 4 inches for Lake Tahoe, and 1 to 2 feet along the Sierra crest from Donner Pass to Mammoth Mountain.

“Strong winds will continue in all locations, with dangerous whiteout conditions along the ridges and in the backcountry,” according to the storm warning.

Southwest winds gusting to 50 to 60 mph are possible in the valleys, according to NWS, and ridges will see gusts over 120 mph. Wave heights on Lake Tahoe are expected to be between 3 and 6 feet tall.

Snow levels will vary from 6,000 and 6,500 feet, according to NWS.

“This could impact how much snowfall occurs for communities such as Truckee and around Lake Tahoe,” according to NWS. “As a result, snowfall forecasts for these areas are lower than average confidence.”

After Monday’s winter storm warning ends, a flood watch begins for the greater Tahoe-Truckee area and surrounding regions from 10 p.m. Monday to late Tuesday night.

“A prolonged atmospheric river will produce rising snow levels and torrential rains (Monday) night through Tuesday,” according to NWS. “This combination along with deep snow cover and wet ground is likely to result in flooding issues across the Eastern Sierra and Northeast California.”

The highest risk of flooding is along streams, creeks and poor drainage areas. Rivers such as the Truckee, Carson and Walker “will see appreciable rises,” according to NWS, but are not expected to breach flood stages.