Lake Tahoe weather: After 6-plus feet of snow, 6-12 inches of rain on tap | SierraSun.com

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m. THURSDAY:

Liberty Utilities is experiencing significant outages in the Glenshire, Meyers area and the West Shore near Tahoma-Emerald Bay due to heavy snow on power lines and high winds, the company said in a news release at about 8 a.m. Thursday.

“Crews have been out all night making repairs,” officials said. “We will continue to update the website at http://www.libertyutilities.com as information comes in.”

There also are scattered outages around the North Tahoe region, including Tahoe Vista, Carnelian Bay, Tahoe City, Homewood, Tahoma, Squaw Valley and in spots in Truckee — due to “snapped poles, trees on wires, downed wires,” said Kathy Carter, Liberty spokeswoman.

Three circuits are down; there is no estimated time of restoration, Carter said.

As for Truckee, the Truckee Donner PUD is reporting more than 1,800 customers are without power as of 8:15 a.m. Visit http://web.tdpud.org/Dashboards/OutageCenter/rdPage.aspx to follow updates from the PUD.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The latest in a wet and wintry storm series figures to wrap up Thursday morning at Lake Tahoe.

A winter storm warning will be in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

For the third day in a row, Tahoe Truckee Unified School District schools are closed Thursday due to the storms; Incline Village schools are on a 2-hour delay today.

While snow total reports vary widely among regional ski resorts and other locations, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe was reporting a total of 5 feet at upper mountain as of Wednesday afternoon since the first wave of storms hit late Sunday/early Monday.

According to Vail Resorts, 22 to 30 inches of new snow as fallen at its three Tahoe-area resorts the past 24 hours. And, since the storm began late Sunday night, more than 6 feet of snow has been recorded at Northstar California, upper mountain.

The wet and heavy snow — what locals deem “Sierra cement” — has made travel an extreme challenge all week long, as several major highways have been closed off and on due to avalanches or poor driving conditions.

#WinterDrivingTip: Keep an emergency kit in your car with a working flashlight, blankets, water, snacks, a towel and de-icer. #TahoeRoads — Tahoe Roads (@TahoeRoads) January 5, 2017

Interstate 80 was closed for roughly 8 hours Wednesday evening while crews cleared the oft-traveled freeway.

Highway 89 was also closed Wednesday evening for a couple hours between Truckee and Squaw Valley after a power line fell on the road; roving closures across highways 267 and 28, and U.S. 50, have also occurred off and since Monday.

Check out Caltrans’ “QuickMap” for current road conditions and chain requirements at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

After a break in weather Thursday and Friday, another even wetter storm is expected to hit the region Saturday and through Sunday.

According to a flood watch from NWS, rainfall totals of 6 to 12 inches are possible around the Lake Tahoe Basin and in the Carson Range, with 2 to 4 inches in the lower elevations around Reno-Sparks, Carson City and Douglas County.

The flood watch will be in effect from late Saturday night through Monday morning, according to NWS, and flooding along the Truckee and Carson rivers will likely occur, as well as regional streams and creeks.