Lake Tahoe weather: Avalanche closes Highway 89; over 8 feet of snow falls in 5 days | SierraSun.com

Then there’s Homewood — the resort tweeted at about 7 a.m. it received 30 inches of snow in the past 24 hours, putting its storm total at 106 inches. That’s nearly 9 feet of snow.

Resort totals are coming in slowly on Monday as the region digs out, but according to posts from Squaw Valley and Northstar, those resorts have received an additional 31 inches and 29 inches, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

As of Sunday, ski resorts in the North Tahoe-Truckee region were reporting anywhere from 47 inches of new snow (Diamond Peak) to 76 inches at Homewood — and that was just Thursday through Sunday.

This storm marks the third significant winter storm to pound the Tahoe-Truckee region since Jan. 1.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — All Tahoe-Truckee schools are closed Monday as the region digs out from the latest storm that dumped several feet of snow in the region.

The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District announced early Monday morning that schools would be canceled today; in Incline Village, the Washoe County School District announced Sunday that its Tahoe schools would be closed.

Early Monday morning, the Washoe district announced all other schools in the Reno area and beyond were done for the day as well.

#powderhounds rejoice; 30″ in 24h giving us a storm grand total of 106″. Please expect a delayed opening so we can properly prep the resort — Homewood Mountain (@skihomewood) January 23, 2017

Meanwhile, Highway 89 remains closed last of 7:30 a.m. due to an avalanche.

SR 89, Placer county closed from Tahoe City to Squaw Valley Rd

Due to avalanche. No ETO . — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 23, 2017

Authorities closed the highway at about 1 a.m. Monday between Alpine Meadows and Tahoe City after an avalanche spilled over the road and caught two cars in its path.

According to the California Highway Patrol, no one was hurt in the incident, and everyone got out the cars safe.

“The slide was 200 feet across and 12 feet high at its termination point,” CHP-Truckee officials reported on the agency’s Facebook page.

Several avalanches have been reported the past couple days in the region’s backcountry, including near Watson Lake, Deep Creek, Negro Canyon and in the Third Creek drainage area in Incline Village according to the Sierra Avalanche Center.

No injuries or other major incidents have been reported.

Natural avalanche by third creek, above Incline Village https://t.co/U4L0TlT8Tr — Sierra Avy Center (@sierraavalanche) January 23, 2017

Meanwhile, Interstate 80 and other regional highways are open as of 7:30 a.m. Monday to traffic, although maximum chain and snow tire controls are in effect throughout the region.

According to the National Weather Service in Reno, this most recent winter storm is expected to taper off Monday. While snow showers are likely into the afternoon, only an inch or so of snow is expected at lake level.